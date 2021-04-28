Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM; Takes stock of situation after earthquake

Ready to resign only if people of Bengal ask me to do so: Shah on Cooch Behar killings

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal after the state was hit by an earthquake, and assured him that the Centre stands firmly behind its people.

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam this morning, causing widespread damage in the state. "Have spoken to the Chief Minister of Assam, Shri @sarbanandsonwal ji, to assess the condition in different parts of the state after an earthquake. The central government stands firmly with our sisters and brothers of Assam.Praying for everyone's safety and well-being," Shah tweeted.

6.4 earthquake hits Assam, tremors felt in Northeast, Bengal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured all possible help from the Centre to Assam after the state was hit by an earthquake.

"Spoke to Assam CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal Ji regarding the earthquake in parts of the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre. I pray for the well-being of the people of Assam," PM Modi tweeted.

Tremors were felt in the entire region, including neighbouring Meghalaya and northern parts of West Bengal.