Holika Dahan 2022: Date and Time, Muhurat, Tithi Timings and Significance

Date and Time

Holi, known as the 'festival of colors' is celebrated on the full moon day falling in the month of Phalguna (Feb-Mar). Like many other festivals in India, Holi also signifies a victory of good over evil. As per ancient mythology, there is a legend of King Hiranyakashipu with who Holi is associated.

According to Hindu scriptures Holika Dahan, which is also known as Holika Deepak or Chhoti Holi, should be done during Pradosh Kaal (which starts after sunset) while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing. Bhadra prevails during first half of Purnimasi Tithi and all good work should be avoided when Bhadra prevails.

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat and Timings

Holika Dahan on Thursday, March 17, 2022

Holika Dahan Muhurta - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Duration - 01 Hour 10 Mins

Rangwali Holi on Friday, March 18, 2022

Bhadra Punchha - 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha - 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM, Mar 18

Holika Dahan during Pradosh with Bhadra

Purnima Tithi Begins - 01:29 PM on Mar 17, 2022

Purnima Tithi Ends - 12:47 PM on Mar 18, 2022

(According to drikpanchang.com)

Holika Dahan: History & Significance

Holika Dahan is celebrated by burning Holika, an asuri (demoness). For many traditions in Hinduism, Holi celebrates the victory of good over evil. According to the tradition, people contribute a piece of wood or two for the Holika bonfire, and this represents Holika being consumed by the fire in which she tried to kill her nephew Prahlad , a devotee of God Vishnu and thus Holi gets its name. A similar holiday is Holi where people get to gather and often repair broken relationships.

In the Braj region of India, where the Hindu deity Krishna grew up, the festival is celebrated until Rangpanchmi in commemoration of the divine love of Radha for Krishna. The festivities officially usher in spring, with Holi celebrated as a festival of love.

Holika dahan

On the eve of Holi, typically at or after sunset, the pyre is lit, signifying Holika Dahan. The ritual symbolises the victory of good over evil. People sing and dance around the fire. People also perform parikrama of fire.

The next day people play Holi, the popular festival of colors.

Lord Vishnu appeared as half-man, half-lion and killed Hiranyakashyap at dusk, on his porch steps. A Holika bonfire is lit every year to remind us of the victory of good over evil. Holi is celebrated on the day after the bonfire.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Holi!