Rang Barse...: Holi 2022, the festival of colours being celebrated across the country today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: Holi also known as the festival of colours, is being celebrated throughout the country today. The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and marks the onset of the Spring season.

On this day, people smear each other with natural colours, exchange greetings and savour sweets on the occasion. Revellers hit the streets, dancing to the popular songs as children splash colour balloons to celebrate the festival.

As people gear up for Holi, Health Experts and doctors have advised them to celebrate the festival of colours by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour as the coronavirus is still prevalent.

The Holi celebrations begin with Holika Dahan, on the night before Holi where people light a bonfire after sunset, perform rituals and sing traditional folklore. People across the country celebrated Holika Dahan yesterday with COVID protocols.