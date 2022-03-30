Delhi govt gave step-motherly treatment to 3 civic bodies, says Amit Shah in LS

In Parliament today: Constitution (SC-ST) Orders (Amendment) Bill to be tabled

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on the ' Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022' in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 30 March.

The Bill which aims to merge the three municipal corporations of the national capital into a single entity, was taken up for consideration in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While discussing the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Delhi government has a 'step-mother' attitude towards MCDs.

"The Delhi Government has given step-motherly treatment to the three MCDs. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill that I have brought to the House today demands the three MCDs to be converted as a single MCD," Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

The bill was introduced in the lower house by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, on Friday after it was approved by the Union Cabinet on 22 March.

Rai had said that the bill would make the MCD "a single, integrated and well-equipped entity".

However, the Delhi government along with several opposition parties have been protesting against the bill, calling it "unconstitutional".

In 2011, the Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated into three municipal corporations - South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC).

The central government had deferred announcing the dates for Delhi's three civic body polls, which were earlier scheduled for 9 March.