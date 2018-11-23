  • search

Hizbul claims it held Command Council meeting, releases image as proof

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 23: The Hizbul Mujahideen has claimed that it held its Command Council meeting in Srinagar on November 21. A photograph of the outfit's commander Umar alias Abu Hanzalla posing in front of the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) at Srinagar was released.

    Hizbul claims it held Command Council meeting, releases image as proof

    The police however contended that the picture appears to be doctored. A couple of days back the Hizbul Mujahideen had issued a statement in which it said that it would be holding its Command Council meeting at Srinagar on November 21. This year the meeting would be presided over by our senior member from Shopian, the letter written by the outfit's field commander, Muhammad Bin Qasim read.

    Also Read | Days after escape, Abu Hanzala's picture surfaces on social media

    We by the grace of God are challenging India and its stooges to stop us. The command council will hold deliberations on various issues and future course of action. Some minutes of the meeting will be made public after the completion of the meeting, the statement further read.

    Abu Hanzalla, one of the most wanted terrorists in the Valley is accused of killing seven persons including five policemen at Kulgam.

    Also Read | Srinagar attack: Hanzala is safe, has reached destination says Hizbul

    Another statement said that the Hizbul Mujahideen had conducted the meeting at Lal Chowk. A picture has been released as proof in which Hanzalla is seen posing near the Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

    Read more about:

    hizbul mujahideen srinagar abu hanzala

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue