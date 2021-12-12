Chhattisgarh's horrific accident: Nobody will be spared, justice will be done: CM Baghel

Hitler, Mussolini are ideals of BJP: Chhattisgarh CM, takes veiled swipe at RSS

Raipur, Dec 12: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said dictators Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini are the "ideals" of BJP whose ideology is "imported" and based on spreading false propaganda.

In an apparent attack targetting RSS, the ideological mentor of BJP, the Congress leader said, "You can see their culture. They wear shorts and black hats and play the drums. These are not Indian costumes. They are inspired by the same (Hitler and Mussolini) and work accordingly." Baghel was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur after returning from Jaipur where he attended a Congress rally.

When asked whether Rahul Gandhi has set a new narrative of Hindus versus Hindutvavadi, Baghel said, "the ideology of BJP is imported.

Congress has derived its ideology from the tradition of rishi munis (sages). Be it Shankaracharya, Gautam Buddha, Guru Nanak Dev, Kabir or Guru Ghasidas, all our rishi munis have spoken about the truth. The same thing was written by Mahatma Gandhi in his autobiography- 'My experiments with truth'".

He alleged that BJP's foundation is based on lies and fraud and thus its ideals are Hitler and Mussolini. ''Repeat a lie a hundred times and it becomes the truth.

In the same way, they (BJP) have been indulging in misleading and deceiving the whole country. You must have remembered that a few years ago, Lord Ganesh ji's (idols) began drinking milk (offered by their devotees) all over the country.

''Similarly, if hydroelectric power is generated through (moving) water, the water will lose its energy and if it is supplied to farms (for irrigation ) then such water will be useless. These are the people who had spread such false propaganda," the CM added.