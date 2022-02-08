Uttar Pradesh polls: Mamata Banerjee to visit UP today, to campaign for SP

History never forgives those responsible for Hathras, Unnao incidents: Mamata slams Yogi

New Delhi, Feb 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday sought votes for Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh while appealing to the people to defeat the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Speaking at a press conference in Lucknow, Banerjee urged people not to fall for false BJP promises. She attacked UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the rape incidents and the bodies being dumped in the Ganga.

"History will never forgive those responsible for Hathras, Unnao incidents, and the bodies dumped in Ganga in UP during COVID-19. CM Yogi Adityanath, where were you when these things were happening? Yogi Ji must apologize to the people of Uttar Pradesh," she demanded.

The West Bengal is in Lucknow to support Samajwadi Party in the assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Later, the TMC chief threw a football to the public, making an apparent reference to TMC's famous "Khela Hobe" slogan in the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 10.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier announced that she will not field candidates in the upcoming UP polls and her party will support Samajwadi Party.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections.

