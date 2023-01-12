Hindu woman raped, force fed beef by Shoiab and it is not in Pakistan

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 12: A Hindu woman was raped, extorted money and force fed beef and it did not happen in Pakistan rather at national capital Delhi.

A case of Love Jihad has come to light where a Hindu woman was raped by a person called Shoiab Khan, according to a report. The victim has accused him of introducing himself as Seenu and hiding his original identity.

The incident is reported from Sultanpuri in Delhi after she complained against Shoiab Khan, a resident of Muradabad. It is reported that the family member of Khan is also accused of threatening the Hindu woman to withdraw the complaint against him.

The victim, a married woman and a mother of two children, tied the knot in 2005. She relocated to Delhi in 2018. However, there was a trouble in their paradise due to which they decided to take divorce.

However, she met Shoiab Khan when she visited the clinic to get some medicine. At that time, the doctor was not around and the accused introduced himself as Seenu, a cleaning staff, and gave medicine to her.

Muslim man lures a Hindu married woman, converts her and 3 children to Islam

Later, he got into touch with her and promised the woman in getting her legal help in her divorce case. She trusted him as he took her to many places in Delhi. Once he asked her to come to his residence and served her food and a cold drink. She has accused him of mixing something in the drink and then raping her.

She then blackmailed her showing the video and extorted Rs 4 lakh from her while threatening to leak the clip. The victim has also accused him of locking her inside a house for two months and force feeding beef. '

After she filed the complaint, the cops have arrested Shoiab Khan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 11:50 [IST]