Lucknow: Hindu-Muslim couple alleged ill treatment at passport office, Swaraj swiftly intervenes

A day after an inter-faith couple tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj narrating the humiliation they had to face at the Lucknow city passport office, the accused officer Vikas Mishra has been transferred. The couple had tweeted their ordeal to Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Prime Minister's Office and sought their intervention.

It is learnt that the passport officer in Lucknow had allegedly rejected the application of an interfaith couple, and asked the husband, Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, to convert to Hinduism.

In a series of tweets directed at Sushma Swaraj, Tanvi Seth, a Hindu, who married Siddiqui in 2007, described how she and her husband were allegedly shamed by a passport officer named Vikas Mishra.

Referring to the passport officer, she wrote, "He spoke to me very rudely and was loud enough for others to hear while discussing my case. I have never felt so harassed ever before....He dint just put my passport on hold he even put my husband's passport on hold."

In another tweet, Tanvi Seth added: "Sushma Swaraj Ma'am I have never imagined that in a place like passport office we would have a people who are moral policing the citizens. He didn't just put my passport on hold he even put my husband's passport on hold. This is a clear grudge. I was shocked at this behavior. I have never felt so insulted in the last 12 years of my marriage with my husband. It is my personal choice to choose a name I want to after my marriage. This is our family matter and the last thing I expected to hear at the passport office was it is your duty to change your name after marriage. The person who spoke to my husband later said of your wife's case would have been come to me there wouldn't have been issues because her papers are complete (sic)."

Siddiqui and Seth work in a multinational company in Noida and they are parents to a six-year-old daughter.

