Hindu Mahasabha to file review petition against Ayodhya verdict

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 09: The Hindu Mahasabha is likely to move Supreme Court seeking a review of the court's decision to allocate an alternative 5-acre plot to the Muslim side to build a mosque.

"We will file review petition today challenging SC decision of granting 5 acres of land to the Muslim side in another site at Ayodhya or anywhere the Board finds it suitable, in the Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute case", said Vishnu Jain, lawyer for Hindu Mahasabha.

This will be the seventh review petition against the verdict.

Six petitions were filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its November 9 judgement which cleared the way for construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

While five pleas have been filed by Maulana Mufti Hasbullah, Moulana Mahfoozur Rehman, Mishbahuddin, Mohd Umar and Haji Nahboob, who are all supported by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), the sixth one has been filed by Mohammad Ayub.

A 5-judge bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had in a unanimous verdict on November 9 decreed the entire 2.77 acres disputed land in favour of deity 'Ram Lalla' and also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque in Ayodhya.