Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as 15th chief minister of Assam

Guwahati, May 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himant Biswa Sarma was on Monday sworn-in as the 15th chief minister of Assam, a day after he was elected "unanimously" as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the state.

Sarma, was administered oath of office by Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi in Guwahati.

Sarma's name was proposed by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP state party president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and newly elected Haflong MLA Nandita Garlosa.

The party's central leadership had summoned Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, both contenders for the top post, to New Delhi on Saturday for discussions on the formation of the next government in the state.

Of the 126 assembly seats in Assam, the ruling alliance has secured 75 seats with BJP winning 60 while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six.