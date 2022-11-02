Himachal Pradesh: Illicit liquor, cash, and jewellery worth over Rs 21 crores seized ahead of elections

Shimla, Nov 2: In a joint operation conducted by the state police, excise and mining departments, Himachal Pradesh authorities have seized Illicit liquor, cash, and jewellery over Rs 21 crore.

The seizure of Rs 21 crore was made by different joint operations conducted by the state police, excise, and mining department. This was confirmed by a spokesperson of the election department.

The hilly state would go to elections on November 12 in one phase. The model code of conduct is in force in the state. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 8.

In the last 24 hours, the police seized cash worth Rs Five lakh and around 1215.470 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 1,90,069 were seized during the checks.

The spokesperson said that during the Nakas by the Income Tax Department, cash worth Rs 2,15,90,000 and gold worth Rs. 44,11,232 was also seized. The excise department also captured 20176.965 liters of illicit liquor worth Rs. 45,91,318, reported by ANI.

Different law enforcement agencies have so far seized illicit liquor, cash, narcotics, etc. worth Rs. 21,20,09,640.

With inputs from ANI

Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 13:21 [IST]