Himachal Pradesh: Bus passenger arrested over smelly socks

In a bizarre incident, a man in Himachal Pradesh has been arrested after causing a disturbance with other passengers on a city bus over his smelly socks.

The smell was said to be so bad that passengers asked him to put the socks in his bag or throw them out.

According to the reports, Prakash removed his socks and shoes while en route to Delhi, causing fellow passengers to ask him to put them away or throw them out. When Kumar declined to do either, passengers made the bus stop at a police station where they filed a complaint.

Kumar allegedly refused, however, leading to a heated argument with the other passengers overnight between November 26 and November 27.

A police superintendent said Kumar also argued at the police station. Kumar has been granted bail. Kumar later filed a complaint against his passengers alleging that his socks did not stink but they argued with him for no reason.

The incident has come on the close heels, where eight donkeys were jailed for four days in Uttar Pradesh-India, over the charge of destroying costly plants outside the jail compound.

OneIndia News