Himachal Pradesh: 16, including school children, dead after bus falls into Gorge in Kullu

India

oi-Deepika S

Kullu, July 04: At least 16 people, including some school children, were killed after a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj-bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am.

District officials and rescue teams have reached the spot, he said, adding that the injured were being rushed to a nearby hospital.

At least 40 students were in the bus when the accident took place, the officials said.

President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to know about the death of students and other people in a bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu is heart-rending and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

"The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each," it said.