Hijab row: Students should follow uniform order issued by state govt, says K’taka home minister

Karnataka hijab row: No one should come to school for practicing their religion, says Home Minister

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Feb 07: As the hijab (head scarf) versus saffron scarves on campus clash spread in the State, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that Students should follow uniform order issued by state government.

Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra said,''Wearing a hijab & shawl (saffron) both aren't allowed into college premises. State govt has already clarified that students should wear the uniform approved by college management. Everyone should follow it. All are equal and children of Mother India.''

''This culture should come from educational institutions. Students should think beyond religion. Uniform is symbol of equality. I suspect some vested interest behind these issues (Udupi row). I directed cops to inquire about it as to who is involved in instigating it,'' Karnataka HM further said.

The State government had ordered banning wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges.

"Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice," the government order said.

It said the students have to wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department.

"In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn," the order said.

The government order noted that the KEA-1983 had explained that all students should wear a common uniform so that they should belong to a common family and behave in a manner that there is no discrimination.

The order also cited the rulings of Supreme Court and various High Courts in India in favour of uniform.