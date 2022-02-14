The hijab row and how Pakistan’s fake news factories have woken up

Hijab row: Karnataka HC to hear matter at 2.30 pm

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 14: A three-judge Bench of the Karnataka High Court will hear on Monday the petitions questioning the ban on wearing of hijabs by students in colleges.

The court had requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

In their order, the judges expressed their pain over the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions for the past few days, "especially when this Court is seized of this matter and important issues of constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated".

The court also noted that India is a country of plural cultures, religions and languages.

Being a secular state, the country does not identify itself with any religion as its own, the bench said, adding, every citizen has the right to profess and practice any faith of choice.

The three-judge full bench was formed on Wednesday to hear the petitions by the Muslim girl students challenging the ban on Hijab after the single bench of Justice Dixit, who had been hearing the case since Tuesday referred it to Chief Justice Awasthi with a view that the petitions can be heard by a larger bench.

The Hijab row started in Udupi with six girls coming to the college wearing head scarves citing their faith in December end. In reaction, a few Hindu students began turning up at the college wearing saffron scarves.

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places. In Bagalkote, police resorted to lathi charge when the crowd gathered in the college due to vehement protests from both sides.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from Wednesday for high schools and Pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 9:58 [IST]