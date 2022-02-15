YouTube
    Hijab row: Karnataka BJP shares papers with petitioners' addresses, Sena lashes out

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Feb 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit has allegedly tweeted copies of the hijab case papers with the addresses of the petitioners, who are minors.

    "Don't CONgress leaders Sonia, Rahul & Priyanka have any guilt for using minor girls to stay relevant in politics? How low will they stoop to win elections? Is this what "ladki hoo lad sakti hoon" means, @priyankagandhi?, BJP Karnataka tweeted.

    "Like always, CONgress has used the students at the centre of #HijabRow as pawns in its political games. It raked up the Hijab controversy using its proxies and created a narrative using its Ecosystem hoping that it will benefit from vote polarization in Uttar Pradesh Election ," the BJP said.

    "It is not surprising that the petitioner in the #HijabRow has taken a U turn & seeking postponement of hearing the case till completion of elections in 5 States. This was never about these students or their Hijab. It was always about polarization of Votes in favour of CONgress," it further posted.

    The Shiv Sena hit out the BJP and called for action against the "criminal act".

    "Shameless @BJP4Karnataka tweets the addresses of the minor girls in order to attack the opposition. Do you'll realise how insensitive, sick and pathetic this is? I request @DgpKarnataka and @TwitterIndia to take action and take down the tweet. Also seek @GoI_MeitY intervention," tweeted Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 16:42 [IST]
    X