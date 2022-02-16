Hijab row: 'No uniform prescribed for students of PU colleges,' says petitioner

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Feb 16: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday began hearing petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state for the fourth day.

Senior Advocate Prof Ravivarma Kr, appearing for petitioner, refers to Karnataka Education Act

He says, Rule says when educational institution intends to change uniform, it has to issue notice one year in advance to parents; if ban on Hijab, it should inform one year in advance.

Kumar says, there are no provisions under the Act (Karnataka Education Act) nor rules of ban on wearing Hijab.

Kumar says that there is no prohibition against Hijab and the question arises that under what authority or rules I (students) have been kept out of the class.

The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to the government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the State, and the protests took a violent turn at some place earlier this week.