    Hijab issue: Numbers of 6 Muslim girls shared online say parents

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mangaluru, Feb 11: Parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, Karnataka, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media, PTI reported.

    Hijab issue: Numbers of 6 Muslim girls shared online say parents
    Representationl Image

    The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain. The parents have expressed fear that the details might be used to threaten the girls.

    Mr Vishnuvardhan said the girls' parents have submitted a written complaint to him.

    Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:03 [IST]
    X