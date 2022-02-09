Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying: Malala Yousafzai

Hijab issue in Karnataka now spills over into MP, Puducherry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 09: The Hijab issue in Karnataka now has its ripples in Madhya Pradesh and Puducherry. A minister in Madhya Pradesh ruled in favour of the discipline and a uniform dress code.

In Puducherry, the authorities asked the government school in Ariyankuppam to inquire into the allegations of a teacher objecting to Hijabs in class.

Meanwhile amidst the row, Karnataka has ordered the closure of schools for three days. The Karnataka High Court which appealed for peace will continue hearing the matter today.

Madhya Pradesh education minister, Inder Singh Parmar said that Hijab is not part of the school uniform, which is why wearing it in schools is banned. People should follow traditions at home and not in schools. We are working on a strict enforcement of the dress code, he also added.

In Puducherry, the Directorate of Education said that it received complaints from student groups and other organisations regarding a teacher who allegedly objected to a head scarf worn by a student.

"We want to know what has actually happened and further course of action would be decided after receiving a report from the school," a spokesperson quoted by news agency Press Trust of India said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 7:23 [IST]