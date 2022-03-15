K'taka HC says it has sought report from govt on role of radical organisations behind Hijab row

Bengaluru, Mar 15: The Karnataka High Court is likely to pronounce the verdict on the Hijab row on Tuesday. The matter pertaining to the Hijab case has been listed for Tuesday as serial No. 1 and the court may spell out the operative part of the verdict from 10.30 am onwards, as per the lawyers appearing for the petitioner.

It has been a hot topic of debate in the last few months with the people being divided over the issue. As the nation awaits the verdict with bated breath, here is a timeline of the issue.

January 1: Govt PU college bars entry of students wearing hijab in Udupi.

January 6: Six students oppose the management's rule while many fall in line with the new guidelines. The students complain about the issue on social media and soon it becomes a national issue.

January 19: As the issue intensified, college management decided to allow students wearing hijab and burkha, but barred the girls from wearing it inside the class once the teachers come in.

January 25: The Karnataka government sets up an expert committee to resolve the issue, urging the students to follow the dress code prescribed by the college till the recommendations of the committee is out.

January 31: The issue reaches Karnataka High Court and a writ petition filed, seeking a declaration that wearing a hijab is a fundamental right and the petioner argues that the Indian constitution guarantees the freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practise and propagate religion.

February 1: The issue had spread to other parts of Karnataka including Shivvamogga and Vijayapura.

February 5: The State government on Saturday ordered banning wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges. "Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice," the government order said.

February 10: The Karnataka High Court ordered students to not wear any cloth, whether Hijab or Saffron scarves, which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved.

February 10: Karnataka government orders shutting schools for classes 11 and 12 and colleges from February 12 to February 16.

February 11: The Supreme Court said it will protect the constitutional rights of every citizen and take up at an appropriate time the pleas challenging a direction of the Karnataka High Court asking students not to wear any religious cloth in educational institutions. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana was told by senior advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the students, that the high court order has led to the "suspension of fundamental right to practice religion under Article 25 of the Constitution" and the plea be listed for hearing on Monday.

February 18: The Karnataka government contended before the Karnataka High Court that the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam and preventing its use did not violate Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees religious freedom.

February 25: The Karnataka High Court reserved its verdict on petitions filed by some Muslim girls challenging ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions on the ground that it's an essential practice of Islam.

March 15: Court verdict likely on Mar 15.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 0:36 [IST]