    High level probe initiated as NIA busts naxal link to Assam violence

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The National Investigation Agency and Special Investigation Team will probe the violence that erupted in Assam following the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

    Assam minister Himanta Biswas Saram accused vested interests and Islamic organisations of being behind the violence. He said that there was a conspiracy to burn down the entire secretariat. He also accused certain Congress members of urging the mob to gather in front of the Secretariat and indulge in anti-social activities. He however added that the AASU and the AJYCP were not involved in the incident.

    High level probe initiated as NIA busts naxal link to Assam violence
    File photo

    Earlier the National Investigation Agency had booked an activist in Assam for alleged links with the naxalites.

    Anti-CAA stir: Assam govt lifts curfew in Guwahati, Broadband services resumed

    A case was registered against Akhil Gogoi, whose Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti has been in the forefront of the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Gogoi was arrested for alleged links with naxalites last week at Johrat.

    The NIA in its FIR says that Gogoi and several others through their visible representation and spoken words have abetted, incited hatred and caused disaffection towards the government.

    Further it says that Gogoi and others used the passage of the CAB in Parliament as an opportunity to promote enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, residence, language. Further Gogoi has been accused of committing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, using visible representations and spoken words, thus endangering the security and sovereignty of the state. These acts are prejudicial to national integration, the NIA also said.

    'Military columns deployed in Assam should be back in barracks in a day or two'

    The FIR also alleges that Gogoi's KMSS was merged with the CPI (Maoist). Further it is also alleged that Gogoi had arranged meetings between the naxals and overground workers in 2009. The FIR also names Dhirjya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Manas Konwar and accuses them of being part of the Maoist conspiracy.

    Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 7:45 [IST]
