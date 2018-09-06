Here's a list of countries where Homosexuality is legal

New Delhi, Sep 6: The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Thursday its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the Constitutional validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalises homosexuality. The five-judge constitution bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indu Malhotra had reserved the verdict on July 17 on the conclusion of arguments.
Meanwhile, there have been many positive developments in favour of LGBT community on the international front. India currently stands with a host of countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Mauritania, Qatar and Pakistan which criminalises homosexuality.
In 2015, US Supreme Court ruled same sex marriages were legal
In June 2015, the US Supreme Court ruled that same sex marriages were legal. Near home, Nepal legalised homosexuality in 2007 and the new Constitution of the country too gives many rights to the LGBT community.
India Gay-Sex Ruling
India has been much slower than some other countries to allow gay people to live full and open lives, and in arguments before the court in July, lawyers for the petitioners challenging the law tried to make clear the broader issue.
Countries where gay marriage is legal
- Argentina (2010)
- Greenland (2015)
- South Africa (2006)
- Australia (2017)
- Iceland (2010) Spain (2005)
- Belgium (2003)
- Ireland (2015)
- United States (2015)
- Brazil (2013)
- Luxembourg (2014)
- Sweden (2009)
- Canada (2005)
- Malta (2017)
- Colombia (2016)
- Uruguay (2013)
- Denmark (2012)
- The Netherlands (2000)
- England / Wales (2013)
- New Zealand (2013)
- Finland (2015)
- Norway (2008)
- France (2013)
- Portugal (2010)
- Germany (2017)
- Scotland (2014)
What does the law say?
Section 377 of IPC - which came into force in 1862 - defines unnatural offences. It says, "Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine."
PM Narendra Modi on transgenders
In November 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had regretted the deplorable condition of transgenders in Indian society and said governments needed to change their outlook.? "We need to amend and make new laws for transgenders," he had said at the foundation day celebration of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA). The NDA government has prepared a draft law recognising the rights of transgenders with a view to ensure they are not discriminated against. All these developments allude to the change in the mindset of the top court and the government.