Here is what happened after an asteroid was detected two hours before it hit Earth

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: Last week a scenario unfolded where astronauts detected an asteroid with a low chance of hitting Earth, crashing to the surface. You heard that right.

An asteroid hit the Earth and we knew about it in advance and barely two hours before the impact. The damage was very limited as the asteroid was just 2 metres in size.

Astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky was the one who discovered it in the sky using the Schmidt telescope at the observatory in Hungary. Following four observations, he reported it to Minor Planet Center. At that time the impact assessment showed a less than 1 per cent change of the impact.

Krisztián conducted 0 more observations during which the situation changed drastically. Almost an hour after it was detected, "Meerkat" monitoring system triggered an alert to the Agency's Near-Earth Object Coordination Centre (NEOCC) and an alert was sent to the Center for Near Earth Object Studies as well as NASA's Planetary Defence Coordination Office.

On YouTube, JPLraw wrote the description stating, "this animation shows asteroid 2022 EB5's predicted orbit around the Sun before impacting into the Earth's atmosphere on March 11, 2022. The asteroid - estimated to be about 6 ½ feet (2 meters) wide - was discovered two hours before impact. Using NASA's Scout impact hazard assessment system, members of the Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) - which is managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California - accurately predicted where and when the asteroid would harmlessly break up in Earth's atmosphere. Infrasound sensors, which can detect low frequency sound waves as they travel through the atmosphere, confirmed the impact occurred over the Norwegian Sea, southwest of Norway's Jan Mayen island."

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 13:38 [IST]