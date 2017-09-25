Cops to probe list of 20 people who went missing from Dera premises

In fresh trouble for the Dera Sacha Sauda, the Haryana police has released a list of more than 20 persons who reportedly disappeared from the premises.

The Haryana police have received nearly 20 applications since August 25 when the Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted. The complaints have alleged that their relatives have gone missing from the dera. The list includes names of two people from Ambala.

Meanwhile, Sirsa SP Ashwin Shenvim constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the complaints of the kin of missing people.

Among some women missing from the dera are:

Veena Rani (32), from Tohana town of Fatehabad district, missing on July 26, 2016

Priyanka (26) , from Barwala town of Hisar, missing since May 29, 2011

Santosh, aka Lali (36), from Bhirdana village of Fatehabad, missing since April 24, 2011;



Renu (22), from Charkhi Dadri, missing since 2009

Lali (28), missing from April 28, 2012

Among some men missing from the dera are:

Bittu Singh (24), missing since January 25, 2011

Satpal Singh (32) from Mansa (Punjab), missing on May 17, 2013

Arjun (21), from Kaithal, missing since July 6, 2014,



Shish Pal (17) of Yamunanagar, missing from the dera since August 3, 2014

OneIndia News