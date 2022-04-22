YouTube
    Help bring this 25-year-old Mysuru missing woman home

    Bengaluru, Apr 22: A 25-year old woman, who was undergoing treatment at NIMHANS in Bengaluru, has gone missing since April 11, her family said. A formal complaint has been registered at the Mandi Police Station in Mysuru.

    Help bring this 25-year-old Mysuru missing woman home

    As per the complaint, the missing woman Mohammadi went missing from the aforementioned date in Mysuru. She had sported red churidar and can speak Kannada as well as Urdu.

    Mohammadi had tied the knot to Dodda Katur's Jaffer. The couple did not have a child even after three years and this led to frequent clashes between them. In the process, she went into depression, the family say.

    For over a year, she had been living at her brother's house and she was being treated at NIMHANS. On April 11, she left home but did not return.

    Help bring this 25-year-old Mysuru missing woman home

    The CCTV footages show that she had left Mysuru to Bengaluru by train.

    Her family has requested to share any information about her to these numbers - 9845862184 or 0821-2418113.

    Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 14:46 [IST]
