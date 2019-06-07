Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of NE, Kerala and Bengal

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 07: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' is expected today at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

IMD also said Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala and Gangetic West Bengal may witness heavy rainfall.

Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala today, a day later from MeT department's earlier prediction of June 6.

North and south India are expected to have below normal monsoon this season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday.

Monsoon rainfall is expected to be "normal" at 96 per cent of the long-term average (LPA), the weather office had earlier said in a statement. The IMD defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 per cent and 104 per cent of a 50-year average of 89 centimetres for the entire four-month season beginning June.

With most parts of Northern India sizziling due to intense heat wave, the IMD on Thursday said thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are likely to hit parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh. Dust storm may also accompany winds which may blow at the speeds of around 30-40 kmph.

Though dust storm will further add to poor air qyality in Delhi NCR, thunderstorm may bring much needed relief from scorching heat.

Temperatures soared in northern and north-western India as an unrelenting heatwave continued across the region. The IMD forecast says that the maximum temperature in Delhi would remain around 42-43 degrees Celsius till June 7.