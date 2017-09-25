Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, add to Monday morning traffic woe

Rains that lashed Bengaluru early on Monday morning only added to Monday morning traffic woes. Hours of rains in many parts of the city led to waterlogging. School, office-goers experienced a harrowing time wading through rains and choc-o-block traffic in busy junctions of Koramangala, Indiranagar, Marathalli, K R Puram, Basavanagudi localities.
Rain woes in Bengaluru
The city recorded 54.3mm rainfall till 8.30 AM on Monday. 120 mm/hour rain was recorded between 1.15 and 1.30 AM alone in Chikkabanavara locality of the city. 86 mm/hour in Yeshwanthpura, 52 mm in Hoodi, 58 mm in S R Nagar, 84 mm in Varthur, 70 mm in Rajajinagar, 60 mm on Old Airport road, 50 mm in south Bengaluru.
Overnight rains affect traffic
Rains continued to pour down in parts of Bengaluru well into Monday morning. Low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging. Thunderstorms were predicted for the city and surrounding areas on Sunday with civic agencies on standby. IT hubs like Mahadevapura, Hoodi, K R Puram, Marathalli witnessed massive traffic snarls with bumper-to-bumper traffic. Potholes, bad roads only added to the commuters woes
Is this New York Mr George?
Bengaluru development Minister K J George had come under massive fire after deeming Bengaluru better than world cities like NEw York in handling heavy rains. The picture on Monday morning definitely did does not resemble New York or for that matter any world-class city. Bengaluru- the IT hub of India- was once again ravaged by heavy rains.
Potholes make matters worse
The Bengaluru traffic police kept netizens updated about traffic movement, snarls, and waterlogged roads to help people take alternate routes. Meanwhile, the BBMP attributed bad roads to continuous rainfall. "There have been more rains in the last couple of days leading to potholes. We are in the process to repairing the potholes and will complete the work as soon as possible, said Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.
OneIndia News