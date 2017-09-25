Heavy rains lash Bengaluru, add to Monday morning traffic woe

Potholes make matters worse

The Bengaluru traffic police kept netizens updated about traffic movement, snarls, and waterlogged roads to help people take alternate routes. Meanwhile, the BBMP attributed bad roads to continuous rainfall. "There have been more rains in the last couple of days leading to potholes. We are in the process to repairing the potholes and will complete the work as soon as possible, said Manjunath Prasad, BBMP Commissioner.

OneIndia News