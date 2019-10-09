Heavy rains in store for Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 09: With the Southwest Monsoon starting its retreat, interior Karnataka, Bengaluru and other districts continue to witness heavy rains on Wednesday.

According to private weather agency Skymet weather, the reason for these good rains over Interior Karnataka can be attributed to a Cyclonic Circulation which was persisting over North Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, Wet conditions, along with thunder and lightning, are expected in Bengaluru over the next couple of weeks. However, the mercury in the city will remain in a pleasant-enough range during this period: from daytime highs of 27-29°C to night-time lows of around 20°C.

High chances of rain (80-90%) are seen until October 23rd, which means that Bengalureans will need to carry umbrellas around for a little while longer.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in isolated parts of multiple North and South Interior districts all week. From Saturday onward, coastal Karnataka will also start experiencing heavy rainfall, and from Sunday, the entire state looks set to be covered in wet weather, the weatherman said.

The IMD which records the data of rainfall said that ever since the beginning of October, interior Karnataka has received higher-than-average rain, while coastal Karnataka has received less than it normally gets.

South-interior Karnataka, which includes Bengaluru, has got 77mm, which is 63% more than normal. North-interior Karnataka, which includes Belagavi and Dharwad, has got 61mm, or 39% excess rain, according to IMD records.