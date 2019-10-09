  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Bengaluru Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Heavy rains in store for Bengaluru

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Bengaluru, Oct 09: With the Southwest Monsoon starting its retreat, interior Karnataka, Bengaluru and other districts continue to witness heavy rains on Wednesday.

    According to private weather agency Skymet weather, the reason for these good rains over Interior Karnataka can be attributed to a Cyclonic Circulation which was persisting over North Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas.

    Heavy rains in store for Bengaluru

    Meanwhile, Wet conditions, along with thunder and lightning, are expected in Bengaluru over the next couple of weeks. However, the mercury in the city will remain in a pleasant-enough range during this period: from daytime highs of 27-29°C to night-time lows of around 20°C.

    High chances of rain (80-90%) are seen until October 23rd, which means that Bengalureans will need to carry umbrellas around for a little while longer.

    The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in isolated parts of multiple North and South Interior districts all week. From Saturday onward, coastal Karnataka will also start experiencing heavy rainfall, and from Sunday, the entire state looks set to be covered in wet weather, the weatherman said.

    The IMD which records the data of rainfall said that ever since the beginning of October, interior Karnataka has received higher-than-average rain, while coastal Karnataka has received less than it normally gets.

    South-interior Karnataka, which includes Bengaluru, has got 77mm, which is 63% more than normal. North-interior Karnataka, which includes Belagavi and Dharwad, has got 61mm, or 39% excess rain, according to IMD records.

    More BENGALURU News

    Read more about:

    heavy rains bengaluru

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue