Heavy rains expected in Himachal Pradesh on Dec 11,12

Indian Meteorological Department Shimla on Friday said that widespread rainfall or snowfall very likely to occur over Himachal Pradesh on 11 and 12 December and scattered rainfall or snowfall activity on 13 December.

Earlier in the day, the high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh today experienced another round of snowfall, with the minimum temperature in Keylong rising marginally to minus 1.9 degree Celsius. Isolated areas in the high hills also received rains.

Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti received mild snowfall and Kalpa received 1cm of snowfall and 5mm of rainfall, the Met office said.

Meanwhile, the MeT office has predicted dry weather until December 10. More rains and snowfall were expected from December 11 as an active western disturbance was likely to affect the western Himalayan region.

OneIndia News (with inputs)