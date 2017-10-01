Heavy rains in Chennai;10 flights delayed

Heavy and incessant rains badly affected flight operations at the Chennai airport on Sunday. Tamil Nadu has recorded its highest rainfall during southwest monsoon (June - September) since 1996. Meanwhile, two flights have been diverted to Hyderabad and 10 flights have been delayed due to due to heavy and continuous rain in Chennai. Meanwhile, Weathermen expect moderate rains over Chennai for the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to Skymet Weather, cyclonic circulation is prevailing over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. A trough is also extending from this system up to North Kerala. With this, humid winds from Bay of Bengal have been reaching over the region.

Northeast Monsoon is a three-month long season, that officially begins on October 1. Tamil Nadu including Chennai records majority of the its annual rainfall during this season. In fact, Chennai records more than 60% of its rainfall during this time.

November is the rainiest month of Chennai, with city recording normal average rainfall of 374.4 mm.

OneIndia News