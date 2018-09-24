Heavy rainfall alert in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 24: The India Meteorological Department on Monday has issued heavy rainfall alert for Pauri, Nainital, Dehradun and Haridwar districts in Uttarakhand.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh killing 13 people and blocking roads, officials said on Monday. At least five people were killed in a landslide in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Army has been asked to remain on alert to help the state deal with any eventuality arising out of the situation.

The Indian Air Force rescued 21 people stranded on islets in the swollen Beas river in Himachal Pradesh over the last two days