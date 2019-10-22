Heavy rain: Red alert in parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for parts of south interior Karnataka including Kodagu and Mysuru. A red alert, however, has been issued for coastal Karnataka till Wednesday.

Incessant rains in north interior Karnataka has wreaked havoc as many rivers, rivulets and small streams are in spate, reminiscent of the floods in August this year.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been sounded for four districts in Kerala on Tuesday. The red alert is a call to immediately take preventive steps to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to shelter camps and provide others with emergency kits.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, squally weather is very likely over the east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea along with.

Heavy rains in store for Bengaluru

Fishermen have been advised not to put to sea due to rough seas.

In Thiruvananthapuram district, in hilly and coastal areas restriction has been imposed for tourism-related activities in the next 24 hours, sources said as per news agency PTI report.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy rainfall has been predicted by IMD in Coimbatore district.