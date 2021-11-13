YouTube
    Heavy rain likely to lash Kerala, 6 districts on orange alert

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13: An orange alert has been issued for six districts of Kerala on November 13 and for five districts on November 14 indicating heavy rains.

    The six districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki while the five are Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

    Meanwhile, Idukki district Collector said the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

    According to PTI, the Collector warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) website says Kerala has received 86 per cent excess rainfall during the period of October 1 to 12.

    Normal rainfall expected from October 1 to 12 was 392.9 mm, however, the State has so far received 732.4 mm rain during the said period, the website said.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
    X