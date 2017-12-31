Heavy fog engulfs Delhi; 10 flights diverted due to low visibility

The national capital on Sunday woke up to a thick blanket of smog with the pollution levels crossing the hazardous mark in the city and adjoining areas.

Meanwhile, all flights from and to Delhi are on standby, no operations as of now due to low visibility.

The minimum and maximum temperature are likely to hover around 7 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively.

Over the last week, a dense fog covered several parts of North India, with the temperature dropping in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Story first published: Sunday, December 31, 2017, 10:22 [IST]
