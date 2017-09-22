Heavy downpour throws Delhi out of gear

Rains lashed the national capital on Friday bringing relief to Delhiites from the hot and humid weather. The sudden rains also caused traffic jams in some parts of the city, including Moti Bagh, Laxmi Nagar, Samaypur Badali, and ITO, the traffic police said. The vehicles crawled on the roads as rainwater accumulated on the streets.

According to the MeT Department, the rainfall was recorded 3 mm and Safdarjung Observatory recorded 2 mm. An official of the department said that the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

"More rains are expected later in the day. The maximum temperature may hover around 30 degree Celsius," the official said. Earlier on Thursday, the humidity level oscillated between 88 and 54 per cent. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.4 degree Celsius.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)