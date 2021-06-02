Hearing over in Dominica court, claims Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal

Better option would have been to pack him off on a plane to India: Antigua PM on Choksi

New Delhi, June 02: In a recent development, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's court hearing has come to an end over his extradition to India. "Hearing over in Mehul Choksi matter in Dominica court. The judge is writing order in her chamber," claimed Mehul Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal

Earlier, Antigua Prime Minister Barbuda Gaston Browne made a sensational claim, saying Choksi travelled with his girlfriend to Dominica, but he was caught. The PM has also requested the Dominican authorities to directly deport Choksi back to India.

In an interview with a news agency, Mehul Choksi's wife Priti Choksi said, "Woman was known to my husband, she would visit my husband when she came to Antigua. From what I have understood from people who have met her, the woman shown on media channels is not the same woman that they knew as Barbara."

"My husband has many health issues. He is an Antiguan citizen & enjoys all rights, protection as per Antigua and Barbuda constitution. I've full faith in the rule of law of the Caribbean nations. We await his safe and rightful return to Antigua at the earliest," Priti Choksi told news agency.