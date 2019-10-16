  • search
    Hearing in Ayodhya case, the second-longest ever in the history of Supreme Court

    New Delhi, Oct 16: The hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute finally came to an end on Wednesday.

    The bench, after hearing the case for 40 days, concluded the arguments in the matter.

    Representational Image

    A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, granted three days to contesting parties to file written notes on 'moulding of relief' or narrowing down the issues on which the court is required to adjudicate.

    The other members of the bench are justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

    The marathon hearing has also made it the history as the second longest in the history of the top court.

    Kesavananda Bharati case 1973

    Ayodhya case: Hearing concludes in SC, orders reseved

    Senior Plaintiff and head of "Edneer Mutt" Swami HH Sri Kesavananda Bharati had challenged the Kerala government's reported move to interfare into managing its land.

    Although the state invoked its authority under Article 21, the swamiji filed his petition under Article 26, concerning the right to manage religiously owned property without government interference.

    In the historic Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala case, the arguments commenced on October 31, 1972, and ending on March 23, 1973.

    A 13-judge bench in a majority of 7:6 verdict had propounded the doctrine of the 'Basic Structure and of the Constitution'.

    The hearing had also referred to hundreds of cases. The then Attorney General studied Constitutions of 71 different countries, according to a report from Financial Express.

    The Kesavananda Bharati case of 1973 is considered as the longest case so far in the annals of the top court.

