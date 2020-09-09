Health Ministry releases SOPs for reopening of schools: Here's all you need to know

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Sep 09: As part of Unlock 4, metro services across the country have resumed that were being suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. From September 21, also as part of Unlock 4, schools, too, will partially reopen, albeit only for classes 9-12.

On September 8, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) released guidelines for partial reopening of schools.

Here's all you need to know:

a. Schools outside containment zones will reopen, and only those staff members and students, who live outside containment zones, will be allowed to attend.

b. Students can visit schools on a voluntary basis, to take guidance from teachers. The students will have to take written permission from their parents for the visit.

c. Student-teacher interaction will take place in a staggered manner.

d. These SOPs are in addition to specific measures that will be taken when schools allow students to come for guidance purpose.

e. These will also apply to skill or entrepreneurship institutions, higher educational institutions conducting doctoral courses and post graduate studies.

f. A detailed SOPs are available on the health ministry's website mohfw.gov.in.

g. Schools and educational institutions have been closed since March as the pandemic started spreading across the country. Online classes are being conducted, and will continue for the time being.

h. After four phases of nationwide lockdown, from March 25 to May 31, the country started reopening from June 1. Currently, Unlock 4 is in effect; it began on September 1 and will end on September 30.

i. India has overtaken Brazil to be the second worst-hit country after the United States. Its tally currently stands at nearly 43 lakh, including over 33 lakh recoveries and more than 72,000 deaths.