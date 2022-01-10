YouTube
    Health Minister to hold COVID-19 review meet with 5 states

    New Delhi, Jan 10: The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will today chair a meeting with 5 states to review the COVID-19 situation. The meeting will be attended by the health ministers of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

    The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister, Narendra Modi held a review meeting on Sunday. The PM called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He also called on the status to accelerate the vaccination programme.

    The PM said that the intensive containment and active surveillance should continue in clusters which are reporting higher cases. He also said that there is a need to ensure effective usage of masks and physical distancing measures as a new normal to contain the spread.

    PM Modi further said that there is a need for effective implementation of home isolation for mild/asymptomatic cases and to disseminate factual information to the community at large.

    Story first published: Monday, January 10, 2022, 8:29 [IST]
