Health minister Mandaviya to hold Covid-19 review meet with 9 states, UTs today
New Delhi, Jan 25: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with nine states and United Territories on Tuesday to take stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
The states and UTs which will take part in the virtual interaction are Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.
This meeting will discuss the prevailing Covid situation and public health preparedness for containment and management of the pandemic in these states, he said.
Earlier on January 10, Mandaviya had held a meeting with the health ministers and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagra Haveli and Daman & Diu.
