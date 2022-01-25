YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Health minister Mandaviya to hold Covid-19 review meet with 9 states, UTs today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 25: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with nine states and United Territories on Tuesday to take stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

    Health minister Mandaviya to hold Covid-19 review meet with 9 states, UTs today

    The states and UTs which will take part in the virtual interaction are Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

    This meeting will discuss the prevailing Covid situation and public health preparedness for containment and management of the pandemic in these states, he said.

    Earlier on January 10, Mandaviya had held a meeting with the health ministers and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagra Haveli and Daman & Diu.

    Earlier, Union Health Minister had interacted with the Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X