Headley 2 had roped in former NSUI leader for terror activities

Abdul Naeem who has been dubbed as Headley 2 lived undercover as a student in Bihar for two years from March 2015. During his interrogation, it was found that he had used a host of fake documents to carry out his operations.

He was tasked with carrying out a reconnaissance of high profile targets and passing on the information to the ISI. The ISI on its part shared the information with the Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Among the fake documents that the NIA found were an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport and an MA degree from a college in Bihar. He lived in the Gopalganj district of Bihar, NIA sources also said.

During his stint in Bihar, he used the name, Suhail Khan. He lived in a rented house in the Purani chowk area. The NIA says that he used to frequently visit areas that had a high Muslim population. He was indoctrinating men and trying to set up cells.

Following his interrogation, the NIA arrested a person by the name Bedar Bhkht from Gopalganj on December 2. Bakht was the district secretary of the National Students Union of India, a wing of the Congress. He was expelled from the NSUI three years back.

