He will come back after….BSY on Eshwarappa

Bengaluru, Apr 15: Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader, B S Yediyurappa said that K S Eshwarappa will be reinducted into the Cabinet once he is cleared of all charges in the Santosh Patil suicide case and charges of corruption.

He has done nothing wrong and is resigning inevitably. The case will be investigated over a period of two to three months. He will be inducted into the Cabinet when he is not found guilty, the BJP strongman said.

Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai had said that Eshwarappa had assured him of having no role in the suicide of the contractor. He felt that the party would be uncomfortable and decided to quit on moral grounds. He will come out clear, Bommai said while adding that there was no pressure from the BJP's national leadership.

Story first published: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:53 [IST]