'He is the chosen one': Video of three-eyed kitten goes viral

New Delhi, Sep 08: A kitten born with three eyes has grabbed attention on social media. The image posted by Reddit user captured the unique birth deformity which sees the cat born with two eyes merging into one in the same eye socket.

The viral clip show shows the unique eye deformity of the cat, born with two eyes often merging into one in the same eye socket. The the owner captioned the post, "Cat with a third eyeball."

Since being posted, the video has garnered thousands of likes and shares. While some users expressed concern over the condition of the kitten, others were just amused to see the unique birth deformity.

He's the chosen one!" a user commented.

A veterinarian tried to explain the Redditors on how the third eye function. "Random mutations happen all the time. Most of them get corrected or the cell gets eliminated before it multiplies. Of the ones that get to stay, most of them are irrelevant, in a non-coding part of the DNA. But very few actually get through and cause an interesting change like this. Other examples of such mutations are polydactyly, albinism, heterochromia and so on."

"I hope its not painful....because that looks painful," another user commented.

"This cat looks like he might be from another planet with that dual eye mutation," wrote another user.