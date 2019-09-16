HBDPChidambaram: Twitterati wish Chidambaram on his 74th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 16: Former finance minister P Chidambaram who is currently in Tihar Jail as the Delhi High Court directed CBI to file its status report on his bail plea in the INX Media corruption case within a week, turned 74 on Monday.

Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody till September 19 in the case, turned 74 on September 16 and the high court has fixed September 23 for further hearing his bail plea. Chidambaram will be produced before the trial court in the case on September 19.

Chidambaram, who was the Union home minister and the finance minister during the UPA rule from 2004 to 2014, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his Jor Bagh residence.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

As he turned 74, his son Karti Chidambaram penned a letter apprising him of current affairs while taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government stating that "no 56!!! can stop" him.

"You are turning 74 today and no 56!!! can stop you. Although you have never been one for grand celebrations, and nowadays in the country, we seem to be making grand celebrations out of every little thing; your birthday is not the same without you with us. We miss you, your absence tugs at our hearts, and we wish you were back home to cut a cake with all of us," Karti wrote on Twitter.

My letter to my father @PChidambaram_IN on his birthday #HBDPChidambaram pic.twitter.com/LCTV2Br4Ha — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) September 16, 2019

Meanwhile, netizens also took to social media and wished him:

