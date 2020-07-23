Have to fight vigorously till vaccine comes, says PM Modi as COVID cases cross 12 lakh-mark

New Delhi, July 23: As India crossed 12 lakh mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that we have to fight vigorously against the coronavirus, till the vaccine comes.

The prime minister was addressing the foundation stone for the water supply project through video conferencing today.

"Today's program is an example of the fact that even in this coronavirus crisis, the country has not stopped. Till the vaccine comes, where we have to fight vigorously against the coronavirus, development works also have to be carried forward with full force," PM Modi was quoted saying by News 18.

"The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in Manipur. The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back," said PM Modi.

"Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge (COVID19 and floods). Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced. I express my sympathies to all affected families. I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time," the prime minister added.

'Northeast India is a great symbol of India's natural, cultural diversity and cultural strength. In such a situation, tourism gets a lot of strength when modern infrastructure is built. Tourism potential of North East including Manipur is still unexplored," the PM said.

The Manipur Water Supply project is an externally funded project and has been designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households. This is an important component of the Manipur State Government's project, 'Har Ghar Jaleel.'