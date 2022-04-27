Have the Haqqanis entered J&K: What the killing of 2 Pashto speaking terrorists tells us

New Delhi, Apr 27: The presence of Pashtun terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (K&K) is a worrying sign. Two Pashto speaking foreign terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month and this has led the agencies to suspect the hand of the dreaded Haqqani Network.

The Haqqani Network mainly operates in eastern Afghanistan and North-Western Pakistan and is closely associated with the ISI. Following the encounter in Sunjuwan, ADGP Mukesh Singh said that an arrested aide of one of the terrorist, Shafiq Ahmed who had kept them at their house had informed the police that both spoke Pashto.

With this development a probe is on to ascertain whether these two terrorists were part of the Haqqani Network.

Following the takeover by the Taliban there were fears allayed about the the group trying to interfere in Kashmir. Post the takeover, the Taliban had assured India that it would not interfere in Kashmir.

However there was no such assurance from the Haqqani Network.

Moreover India was skeptical about this claim as the Taliban shares close ties with the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Al-Qaeda all of whom have a keen interest in J&K. An official tells OneIndia that the ISI could have roped in the Haqqani Network to send its operatives into the Valley.

The main groups that operate in the Valley are down to a large extent. Moreover the ISI wants the heat of these groups and hence could have roped in the Haqqani Network. It could also to do with the fact that the ISI is looking to strengthen its operations in the Valley, the official cited above also said.

The Taliban during its rule between 1996 and 2001 has provided a safe haven for groups such as the Jaish-e-Mohammad, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen and Harkat-ul-Jihadi-Islami. The JeM in fact ran a terror camp under the Taliban rule at Khost. If one looks at the manner in which the Taliban has sheltered these anti-India terror groups in the past, it would be hard to believe the assurances given by the outfit, an official tells OneIndia. Moreover it was the Taliban which allowed the Indian plane land in Afghansitan during the Kandahar hijack. This was a clear indicator that the Taliban followed the instructions of the ISI, which wanted Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Masood Azhar out of an Indian jail and back in Pakistan.

The Taliban may not send its fighters or strategise regarding Kashmir, but the worry, officials say is that it could well provide a safe haven for terrorists groups which have an anti-India agenda.

