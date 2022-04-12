Have sanction to prosecute Aakar Patel, CBI tells Court

New Delhi, Apr 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation has told a Delhi Sessions Court that the government had approved the prosecution of former Amnesty International head Aakar Patel in connection with an FCRA violation case.

The letter was submitted before the court on Monday. The CBI had filed chargesheet against Amnesty India and its former head Patel for violations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act 2010 last December. The trial however did not begin as the government had yet to give sanction.

With the letter now being submitted, the trial against Patel can now go ahead. Patel had approached the court challenging a Look out Circulat issued by the CBI. A Magistrate's court had asked the CBI to withdraw the order, but the same was reversed by the Sessions Court.

The Sessions Court had also told Patel to take permission from the CBI before travelling abroad.

