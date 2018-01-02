Haryana: 6 murders within two hours in Palwal, suspect arrested

In shocking incidents, six people were found murdered within two hours at separate locations in Palwal in Haryana on Monday. Of the six people killed three were security guards. The killer is said to have used an iron rod to kill people. The police have held a man, who is allegedly mentally unstable for interrogation. The police have issued a high alert in the area.

The police later arrested a man, who was found injured, from Adarsh Colony of Palwal, as per an India Today report. Five bodies have been sent to the hospital for postmortem. All the murders took place between 2 am and 4 am on Monday. According to initial reports, all the victims were attacked by an iron rod.

The accused was taken to a civil hospital for treatment and later was moved to another hospital in Faridabad.

More details are awaited.

