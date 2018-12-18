  • search
    Haryana Police SI Answer Key, how to raise objections

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 18: The Haryana Police SI Answer Key has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The written examination for recruitment of Sub Inspector in Police Department, Haryana, was conducted on December 2, 2018 (in morning and evening sessions) by the Commission.

    If the candidates have any objection regarding any answer keys published by the commission, they may submit their objection to the Secretary of the Commission at email hsscsecyobiection@gmail.com from December 17, 2018 to December 19, 2018 upto 5 PM.

    The answer keys are available on hssc.gov.in.

    How to download Haryana Police SI Answer Key:

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 18, 2018, 7:19 [IST]
